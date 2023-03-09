[K-Food In Your Area] Pulmuone targets health-conscious Americans with tofu lineup

This is the second installment of a series of interviews with global business chiefs of South Korean food companies that are expanding aggressively in overseas markets. -- Ed.

About 7 out of 10 tofu products sold in the US are made by South Korean food giant Pulmuone.

Cho Kil-su, head of Pulmuone USA, said its unrivaled market position is an outcome of years of efforts to creatively localize one of the most highly regarded alternative sources for protein -- Korean tofu -- along with a slew of Korean vegan products that resonated strongly with a traditionally meat-dominant market that is beginning to incorporate more plant-based foods.

"The US market saw significant growth in consumption of plant-based food after the pandemic years, as consumers' interest in health grew," said Cho during a recent interview with The Korea Herald.

"Concern for the environment also grew after the pandemic, and demand for plant-based products soared even higher as they produce less carbon dioxide throughout the production process.”

Set to strategically target the still niche market in the US, where vegan trends such as “Meatless Monday” and “Plant Forward” are gaining traction, Cho said Pulmuone aims to inundate the US market with healthy, low-fat Korean food that the company has sold at home for some 40 years.

Pulmuone USA's efforts to localize Korean tofu was one of the most fruitful strategies.

"As tofu further gained the spotlight as a protein source to replace meat, demand for tofu in the US increased steeply. By 2021, Pulmuone’s tofu exports to the US reached 1 million units a month,” Cho said.

"Through constant research and development, we released an imaginative variety of tofu that aimed to suit every possible consumer demand.”

Pulmuone USA's list of tofu products sold there ranges from High Protein Tofu, which has 1.8 times higher protein content than regular tofu, Super Firm Tofu, which is two to four times harder than domestic tofu, and a number of bite-sized tofu products flavored with different sauces such as BBQ sauce and Teriyaki sauce. This is in addition to seasoned tofu with the minimized "bean smell" that Americans particularly dislike, he said.

"Thanks to our strategy, our US tofu market share has never dropped below 60 percent since 2016," Cho said.