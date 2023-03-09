Jordan, The Korea Herald to bridge gap

Jordan Ambassador to South Korea Asal Al-Tal (second from left) and The Korea CEO Choi Jin-young (third from left), The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae(first from left) and The Korea Herald Journalist Sanjay Kumar pose for a group photo during a courtesy visit to the Herald Corp. headquarters in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Jordan's new ambassador to Korea, Asal Al-Tal, and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young agreed to seek ways to expand bilateral exchanges between South Korea and Jordan during her visit to the company in Seoul on Wednesday.

Al-Tal expressed optimism on fostering a positive image of Jordan among Koreans and of Korea among Jordanians. She pointed to increasing economic cooperation and interpersonal exchanges between the two countries as reasons for hope.

The operations of Korean companies such as Samsung, Korea Electric Power Corp. and LG in Jordan have also contributed to enhancing awareness of Korean culture, she pointed out.

"Reports and news contents in Korean media about the Middle East are mostly centered on newswires without analysis and ground report," she said, asking The Korea Herald, South Korea's largest English newspaper, to play a bridging role and embrace diverse media perspectives and analysis.

Al-Tal is a career diplomat working 20 years in foreign service. Prior to her appointment as ambassador she served as charge d' affairs in Seoul.