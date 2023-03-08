Yoon-Biden April summit to mark 70th anniversary of alliance

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) shakes hands with US President Joe Biden at a summit held at a hotel in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, on Nov. 13 last year. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been invited by US President Joe Biden to pay a state visit to the US in April to commemorate the historic 70th anniversary of the South Korea-US alliance and further strengthen the already robust economic and security ties. Yoon's visit comes after Seoul took steps to reconcile with Tokyo is also seen as a significant step towards completing the trilateral security cooperation.

The two leaders are anticipated to discuss a wide range of issues, including combined defense posture and extended deterrence, future advanced technologies and economic security, Yoon’s senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye said in the written statement on Tuesday night.

Yoon's upcoming visit to the US, which includes a state dinner on April 26, is poised to serve as a significant milestone for the bilateral alliance, enhancing its dynamic nature in preparation for the fast-evolving global landscape and potential uncertainties that may arise in the future, Kim said.

The bilateral summit holds significant importance as it comes on the heels of efforts by Korea and Japan, two key allies of the US, to reconcile their strained relations. Korea took the first step towards reconciliation by compensating victims of Japan's wartime forced laborers. Yoon is also expected to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later this month, which will be seen as a significant gesture of goodwill.

“Yoon's successive visit to Japan in March, to the US in April and again to Japan to possibly attend the G-7 summit as an observer in May will culminate in the completion of trilateral security cooperation,” said Suh Jung-kun, a professor of political science and international relations at Kyung Hee University.

"The complete picture of Yoon meeting Kishida to define a future-oriented bilateral relationship, strengthening ties with the US, and ultimately joining the three leaders hand-in-hand in Japan could be considered the definitive edition of our new foreign policy," he said.

After the White House announced Biden’s invitation to Yoon, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that the US supported South Korea and Japan as they have worked to increase cooperation amongst each other, effectively strengthening the US-Korea-Japan trilateral partnership.

"South Korea's diplomacy is currently facing a crucial period as the post-Cold War era draws to a close and its effects are felt through China's expanding influence and Russia's invasion of Ukraine," said former Ambassador to the US, Ahn Ho-young.

Given the current situation, Ahn believes that Yoon's Indo-Pacific strategy, which was released in December, was timely, and that the purpose of his visit to the US is to further strengthen and solidify the strategy. Yoon's Indo-Pacific strategy emphasizes key elements such as freedom, the rule of law and human rights, which are aligned with the US Indo-Pacific strategy. Additionally, Yoon's strategy emphasizes the importance of stronger alliances with the US and Japan.