Yoon, Biden to hold state dinner on April 26

President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden have a conversation after a meeting held at a building in New York on Sept. 21 last year (local time). (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to pay a state visit to the US at the end of April at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, officials said on Tuesday night.

President Yoon's state visit to the US will be made this year to mark the historic year of the 70th anniversary of the alliance of the two nations and it will be the first state visit to the US by a South Korea leader in 12 years since 2011 and the second since the launch of the Biden administration, according to a written statement released by Yoon’s senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye at 11:40 p.m.

During their scheduled events, including a summit meeting and a state dinner planned for April 26, Yoon and Biden are anticipated to commemorate the accomplishments of the alliance that have been accumulated over the past 70 years.

According to the statement, following discussions held during the summits in May and November of last year, the two leaders have reached a consensus on a range of issues. These include combined defense posture and extended deterrence, future advanced technologies and economic security, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international challenges.

Kim stated President Yoon's state visit to the US is poised to serve as a significant milestone for the ROK-US alliance, which is widely regarded as one of the most successful alliances in history, to become even more dynamic in readiness for the fast-changing global landscape and uncertainties that lie ahead.

The White House also released its statement on the day indicating that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be hosting President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the statement, “The upcoming visit celebrates the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance, which is critical to advancing peace, stability, and prosperity for our two countries, the Indo-Pacific, and around the world.”

The White House said the two leaders will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad alliance as well as the US’ unwavering commitment to South Korea.