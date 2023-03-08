‘Penthouse’ star Lee Ji-ah returns with another vengeful woman story

Lee Sang-yun (left) and Lee Ji-ah pose for photos before an online press conference. (tvN)

Lee Ji-ah is returning to the small screen in the action-packed revenge series “Pandora: Beneath the Paradise.”

The 16-part mystery-action thriller revolves around ordinary housewife Hong Tae-ra (Lee), who is living her dream life. The story develops as Tae-ra’s long-forgotten, heartbreaking memories come back to her, leading her to plot all-out revenge against those responsible.

The 44-year-old actor explained that her character was raised to become a professional killer.

Portraying two highly contrasting characters -- a perfect wife and a revenge-driven woman -- she said she enjoyed playing the killer-for-hire in her first television drama series in two years.

“The only thing that I had to focus on as the vengeance-seeking Tae-ra was to finish my revenge story. Being a killer was much easier,” Lee said in an online press conference Tuesday.

“I have always loved action series. I truly enjoyed the shoots. I worked out and lost about 5 to 6 kilograms to perform in an agile form for the fast-paced action scenes,” Lee said.