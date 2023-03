At least 57 people were killed after a collision between two trains caused a derailment near the Greek city of Larissa on Feb. 28.

The passenger train, carrying more than 350 people, had been traveling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki.

A stationmaster was charged with negligent homicide and jailed pending trial, while the prime minister apologized for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the tragedy. Here are the world's worst train disasters:

