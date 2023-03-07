 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korean, Saudi defense chiefs agree to ministerial dialogue on defense cooperation

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 20:59       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 21:03
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (left) and his Saudi counterpart, Khalid bin Salman, inspect an honor guard during the latter's welcoming ceremony on the compound of the defense ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo)
South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (left) and his Saudi counterpart, Khalid bin Salman, inspect an honor guard during the latter's welcoming ceremony on the compound of the defense ministry in Seoul on Tuesday. (Pool photo)

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Saudi Arabia agreed Tuesday to install a regular ministerial-level dialogue on arms industry cooperation during their talks in Seoul, the South Korean Defense Ministry, said.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and his Saudi counterpart, Khalid bin Salman, held the talks as a follow-up to the two countries' summit in November last year, where their leaders voiced hope for stronger cooperation in defense, energy and other sectors.

Lee and Khalid agreed to institute the dialogue, and hold it annually to conduct "systematic and practical" discussions on bilateral defense and arms industry cooperation, according to the ministry.

"The two ministers agreed to work together to develop defense and arms industry cooperation between the two nations in a future-oriented manner based on the two countries' solid trust and cooperative relationship," it said in a press release.

Lee expressed expectations that ongoing negotiations on South Korea's defense exports to Saudi Arabia will be concluded successfully, while explaining progress that the country's arms industry has made.

The ministry did not elaborate on the negotiations. Saudi Arabia is known to be considering the introduction of the South Korean-made Cheongung II midrange surface-to-air missile system.

Khalid reiterated his country's intent to cooperate closely with South Korea, according to the ministry.

It marks the first visit by a Saudi defense minister to Seoul's Defense Ministry. (Yonhap)



By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114