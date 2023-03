Tving to present gay love drama 'Unintentional Love Story’

Online streaming service provider Tving scheduled to release “Unintentional Love Story,” a drama adaptation of a popular Naver Webtoon, on March 17.

Adapted from writer and illustrator Pibi’s webtoon of the same title, “Unintentional Love Story” centers around a young man named Won-young becoming attached to Tae-jun.

Gongchan of K-pop boy band B1A4 stars in the series as Won-young. Rising actor Cha Seo-won, who received nationwide recognition with his appearance in MBC’s soap opera “The Second Husband” (2021-22) and hit variety show “I Live Alone” (2022) plays the role of Tae-jun.

“Unintentional Love Story” will be available overseas, including in the US, Canada, Thailand and Indonesia, via China-based global streaming platform iQIYI. The 10-part series will also be available on Rakuten Viki.

It is not the first time a Korean video streaming service to release a drama based on source material from "Boys Love" or BL, a genre focused on relationships between men that originated in Japan.

Watcha, a homegrown streamer, drew attention with "Semantic Error," a smash-hit BL show, in February 2022. Tving, encouraged by the success of the first season, released “To My Star 2: Our Untold Stories" last year.

Wavve, meanwhile, released “Merry Queer,” a reality show starring gay, lesbian and transgender couples and “His Man” in 2022.

The upcoming series “Unintentional Love Story” will be released at noon on March 17 on Tving.

