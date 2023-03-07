 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Tving to present gay love drama 'Unintentional Love Story’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 19:31       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 19:31
Poster image of
Poster image of "Unintentional Love Story" (Tving)

Online streaming service provider Tving scheduled to release “Unintentional Love Story,” a drama adaptation of a popular Naver Webtoon, on March 17.

Adapted from writer and illustrator Pibi’s webtoon of the same title, “Unintentional Love Story” centers around a young man named Won-young becoming attached to Tae-jun.

Gongchan of K-pop boy band B1A4 stars in the series as Won-young. Rising actor Cha Seo-won, who received nationwide recognition with his appearance in MBC’s soap opera “The Second Husband” (2021-22) and hit variety show “I Live Alone” (2022) plays the role of Tae-jun.

“Unintentional Love Story” will be available overseas, including in the US, Canada, Thailand and Indonesia, via China-based global streaming platform iQIYI. The 10-part series will also be available on Rakuten Viki.

It is not the first time a Korean video streaming service to release a drama based on source material from "Boys Love" or BL, a genre focused on relationships between men that originated in Japan.

Watcha, a homegrown streamer, drew attention with "Semantic Error," a smash-hit BL show, in February 2022. Tving, encouraged by the success of the first season, released “To My Star 2: Our Untold Stories" last year.

Wavve, meanwhile, released “Merry Queer,” a reality show starring gay, lesbian and transgender couples and “His Man” in 2022.

The upcoming series “Unintentional Love Story” will be released at noon on March 17 on Tving.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114