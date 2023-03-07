Son Suk-ku to star as journalist in upcoming film

Actor Son Suk-ku from “My Liberation Notes” (2022) and “Big Bet” (2022) will star as a journalist in an upcoming crime action flick, tentatively named “The Comments Army.”

A film adaption of Chang Kang-myoung's award-winning novel of the same title, "The Comments Army" will be directed by Ahn Gooc-jin. Shooting officially began Monday, according to Acemaker Movieworks, the film's distributor.

The film centers around Son's character, Yim Sang-jin, a journalist who looks into an online commenting scandal after he is suspended from work for writing a story critical of a prominent conglomerate.

The novel was based on stories of the National Intelligence Service's alleged meddling in the 2012 presidential election. The spy agency was accused of posting hundreds of comments slandering critics of then-presidential candidate Lee Myung-bak on social media.

Kim Seong-cheol, Kim Dong-hwi and Hong Kyung also star in the film as members of the so-called "army of comments," which Son investigates.