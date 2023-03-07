 Back To Top
Entertainment

Cable channel OCN to livestream 95th Academy Awards

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Mar 7, 2023 - 12:46       Updated : Mar 7, 2023 - 12:46
Poster image of the 95th Academy Awards (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, CJ ENM)
Poster image of the 95th Academy Awards (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, CJ ENM)

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s cable TV movie channel OCN is scheduled to livestream the 95th Academy Awards at 9 a.m. on March 13.

Honoring the films released in 2022, this year’s Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, will be hosted by popular American comedian and producer Jimmy Kimmel at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

American action comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which earned a total of 11 nominations at this year's Academy Awards -- including best actress in a leading role, directing, best picture and more, is a frontrunner in the Oscars race.

Moviemaker Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” Hollywood blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” and anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” are also seen as strong contenders.

Poster images from CJ CGV (left) and Megabox promoting special screening events for the 95th Academy Awards. (CJ CGV, Megabox)
Poster images from CJ CGV (left) and Megabox promoting special screening events for the 95th Academy Awards. (CJ CGV, Megabox)

South Korean cinema operators CJ CGV and Megabox are screening films that have been nominated for this year's Oscars, including some projects that are yet to be officially released in local theaters.

While CJ CGV is showing “Tar” and “The Whale,” Megabox is screening “Close,” “EO,” “The Quiet Girl” and “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

The special screenings will run until March 12 at Megabox and March 21 at CJ CGV.

More information can be found at the cinema chains’ official websites. This year’s awards ceremony will also be livestreamed via local streaming platform Tving.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
