Cable channel OCN to livestream 95th Academy Awards

Poster image of the 95th Academy Awards (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, CJ ENM)

South Korean entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM’s cable TV movie channel OCN is scheduled to livestream the 95th Academy Awards at 9 a.m. on March 13.

Honoring the films released in 2022, this year’s Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, will be hosted by popular American comedian and producer Jimmy Kimmel at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

American action comedy “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which earned a total of 11 nominations at this year's Academy Awards -- including best actress in a leading role, directing, best picture and more, is a frontrunner in the Oscars race.

Moviemaker Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” Hollywood blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” and anti-war film “All Quiet on the Western Front” are also seen as strong contenders.