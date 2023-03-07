Hyeri to star in Korea’s first cheerleading film ‘Victory’

Singer and actor Lee Hye-ri -- also known as Hyeri from Girl’s Day -- are starring in director Park Beom-soo’s “Victory,” the country’s first ever film on cheerleaders.

Along with Lee, actors Park Se-wan and Cho Ah-ram and six other actors will star as a nine-member cheerleading group called Millennium Girls.

“Victory” revolves around Pil-seon (Hyeri) and Mina (Park Se-wan) who form a high school cheerleading club.

Hyeri’s acting career took off with tvN drama “Reply 1998” (2015). Since then, she starred in several genre dramas and films including “My Roommate Is a Gumiho” (2021) and “My Punch-Drunk Boxer” (2019).

Actor Park Se-wan, known for her work in the 2019 MBC drama “Never Twice,” recently appeared in comedy film “6/45” (2022).

"Victory" filming began Saturday.