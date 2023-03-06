 Back To Top
Business

Posco to join recovery projects in typhoon-hit areas

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Mar 6, 2023 - 23:33       Updated : Mar 6, 2023 - 23:33
Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong (right) and Kim Hak-hong, deputy governor of North Gyeongsang Province, pose for a picture after a signing ceremony at the provincial government office in Andong, on Monday. (Posco)
Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong (right) and Kim Hak-hong, deputy governor of North Gyeongsang Province, pose for a picture after a signing ceremony at the provincial government office in Andong, on Monday. (Posco)

South Korean steel giant Posco said Monday it is teaming up with North Gyeongsang Province for recovery efforts in the areas inflicted by Typhoon Hinnamnor last year.

Officials of Posco and the local government signed an agreement in Andong, the provincial capital, earlier in the day, with Posco Vice Chairman Kim Hak-dong in attendance.

Under the agreement, Posco will supply resources, including steel products, to be used in construction sites in Pohang and Gyeongju, the hardest-hit areas. Pohang is an industrial city where Posco’s steel mills and its other production facilities are based.

The steelmaker pledged to prioritize the production of the steel products needed and offer guidance on building disaster-resilient infrastructure.

The provincial government plans to complete the necessary environmental impact assessments as soon as possible to commence the construction projects in April.

“Posco could complete the recovery work at the flooded furnaces in Pohang just in 135 days thanks to the efforts and dedication made by local communities,” Kim, the Posco vice chairman, said.

“With the latest agreement, Posco expects to pay back the help it received.”



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
