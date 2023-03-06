Korea foundation to compensate victims of Japan’s forced labor

South Korea said Monday it will compensate Korean victims forced to work for Japanese companies during World War II while awaiting Japanese participation in a potential fund meant to bolster ties, a widely expected decision that comes as Seoul looks to move beyond a regional rivalry and project global power.

The settlement, revealed by Foreign Minister Park Jin, is a “practical compromise” in the face of Japan’s refusal to uphold Korea’s 2018 Supreme Court ruling holding Japanese companies liable for damages. Fighting the global challenges pressing South Korea like North Korea’s nuclear threats and the US-China tech rivalry requires closer Seoul-Tokyo relations, according to the administration of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

For that to happen, the two Asian rivals essentially agreed that Seoul will pay the victims on its own while Japan helps back a joint scholarship fund for young Koreans and upholds past apologies made by Japanese leaders in regards to its 1910-45 rule of the Korean Peninsula.

“In every area from security to economy, we have to work with Japan closely, given the global political landscape and a series of complex crises around it. It is in our best interest to start mending the frayed ties with Japan. This is our last opportunity to see that happen,” the foreign minister said at a press briefing, noting he has clear backing from the president, who Park said is serious about rebooting ties.

During last week’s public address marking Independence Movement Day, Yoon called Japan a “partner to work with” -- a considerably generous description of the country on an occasion when Yoon’s predecessors had urged it to look back on its wrongs during wartime and the colonial period.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi welcomed Monday's decision to end the decades-old dispute, saying, “The measure marks a return to an amicable time disrupted by the 2018 ruling.” Friendly ties built upon a 1965 agreement that normalized relations following Japan’s colonial rule will be the foundation for advancing ties in years to come, Hayashi added. Tokyo had said the agreement supersedes the court ruling.

Calling Seoul an important neighbor to work with, Hayashi said the two will upgrade three-way security ties that include the US, the biggest ally of both Seoul and Tokyo. The US-led military coalition has been seeking to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

US President Joe Biden praised the two allies’ efforts for taking a “step to forge a future” that is “safer, more secure and more prosperous” in a statement released by the White House. The deal that has potentially brought closure helps advance a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Biden added, referring to the US plan to rally democratic allies in the region against China.

“As we move ahead, I look forward to continuing to strengthen and enhance the trilateral ties between the Republic of Korea, Japan, and the United States,” the statement read.

Speculation is running high over a string of summits Yoon will likely hold as early as this month, when he could meet with his Japanese counterpart. The Korean leader will soon make a state visit to the US where Seoul will look to use the opportunity to cement the alliance ahead of celebrating 70 years of ties in October this year. Yoon is also set for another visit to Japan in May on the sidelines of a G-7 meeting there.

But the reception of the announcement has not been as agreeable on the home front.

The attorney that won the 2018 Supreme Court case publicly downplayed the significance of Monday's settlement. Lim Jae-sung called it a “complete victory” for Japan because it “has not paid a penny,” let alone offered a direct apology to the Korean victims, who have consistently demanded a formal apology and direct compensation through their legal representatives.

“The victims alive had all rejected to agree to what the government proposed,” Lim said, referring to three complainants out of the 15 affected by the 2018 ruling. Many more are still fighting similar court battles.

Lim called the fund intended for bilateral exchanges a total non sequitur, because “It unduly releases Japan from any and all burdens of blame.” Upholding past apologies offers nothing substantial to the victims waiting for closure, he added.

“Japan has never said the declaration is an apology for this case. So telling our victims otherwise would be a lie. And since 2018, Japan has officially called the Korean forced laborers just workers who had offered labor, leaving out the part where they were ‘forced into it.’ So would the Japanese really reverse that after revisiting the past apologies?” Lim posed.