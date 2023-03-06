S. Korea, Japan to start talks on export curbs

Kang Gam-chan, Seoul's Trade Ministry official in charge of trade and security policy, speaks at a press briefing on Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korea and Japan have agreed to hold talks to scrap Tokyo’s export restrictions on key industrial materials to Seoul, taking a step closer in mending their soured bilateral ties over the years.

Korea’s Trade Ministry said Monday it is starting negotiations with its Japanese counterpart to ease export curbs imposed in 2019. During the planned talks, it added Korea would temporarily suspend moving forward with the lawsuit it filed with the World Trade Organization against Japan’s export ban.

"The two governments agreed to start bilateral talks to return the bilateral trade to the state before July 2019 (when the export restrictions were imposed)," said Kang Gam-chan, Seoul's Trade Ministry official in charge of trade and security policy, in a press briefing.

A Foreign Ministry official under the condition of anonymity also said that both sides "will start to make efforts to recover the relations to how it was before the measures (Japan’s trade curbs) were imposed."

Japan first imposed trade restrictions on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips in 2019 in an apparent retaliation to Korea's top court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the peninsula.

Tokyo also removed Seoul from its list of trusted partners, claiming Seoul lacked control of the trade of sensitive materials that can be diverted for military use.

As a countermeasure, Seoul filed a complaint claiming that Tokyo's actions violated World Trade Organization rules, while also tightening trade regulations on Japan.

Tokyo maintains the restrictions are dealt separately with the diplomatic dispute, but observers here view the agreement to restart negotiations was made after Korea announced plans to resolve the dispute over the forced labor issue.

Earlier in the day, Korea announced it would compensate the former forced labor victims via a public foundation funded by private companies. None of the compensation would come from Japanese companies.