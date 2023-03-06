[Photo News] Street cats relocated from Marado to Jeju

A cat carried out from Marado is being sheltered at the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center in Jocheon-eup, northern Jeju Island on Monday. (Yonhap)

A group of cats relocated from the southernmost island of Marado are being temporarily housed at a provisional shelter at the Jeju World Natural Heritage Center in Jocheon-eup, northern Jeju Island on Monday.

The 42 cats, caught on Wednesday and Thursday, were found to be healthy in a brief check-up by a medical team from Jeju National University's Wildlife Rescue Center following their move to Jeju Island on Friday.

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province on Thursday announced that it would remove stray cats from Marado, which is a hatching place for the small seabirds, Japanese murrelets, during spring, based on the decision that they could threaten the endangered marine birds.

Animal advocacy groups Voice For Cats and Hondidorang participated in the cat rescue operation.