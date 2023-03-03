 Back To Top
National

Bulgaria marks National Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Mar 3, 2023 - 18:18       Updated : Mar 3, 2023 - 18:18
Bulgarian Ambassador Petko Draganov (second from right) proposes a toast to guests during the Bulgarian National Day at the Hyatt Hotel, Seoul on Tuesday.(Bulgarian Embassy in Seoul)
Bulgarian Ambassador Petko Draganov (second from right) proposes a toast to guests during the Bulgarian National Day at the Hyatt Hotel, Seoul on Tuesday.(Bulgarian Embassy in Seoul)

The Bulgarian Embassy celebrated its National Day on March 3, marking the nation's liberation from the Ottoman Dominion.

Bulgarian Embassy commemorated Bulgarian volunteers who fought and liberated Bulgaria during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878, leading to the re-establishment of Bulgarian statehood.

Delivering welcome remarks at the ceremony, Bulgarian Ambassador Petko Draganov recalled his country’s diplomatic relationship with Korea forged 33 years ago in acknowledgment of a mutual desire for increased political and economic exchange.

Draganov noted that Bulgaria-Korea bilateral cooperation had evolved into a comprehensive and future-oriented partnership of mutual trust and support based on shared values of democracy, human rights, and a rules-based international order.

He said that global challenges such as COVID-19, climate change, the energy transition to a green economy, Pyongyang’s unlawful nuclear arms program, and Russian aggression against Ukraine have made Bulgaria's bond with Korea even closer and deeper.

"Bulgaria and Korea realize that upholding international law is the only way to protect the livelihoods and freedoms of our peoples," said Draganov.

The event was attended by Choi Yeong-han, deputy minister for overseas Koreans and consular affairs at Korea's Foreign Ministry, members of the diplomatic corps, companies and organizations associated with the Bulgarian Embassy and media.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
