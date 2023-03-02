Megabox to broadcast S. Korea's WBC 2023

Megabox, a South Korean cinema operator, Thursday announced that it would live stream South Korea’s World Baseball Classic matches in its theaters, starting March 10.

The WBC is an international baseball tournament that has taken place every four years since 2009 The last tournament, scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korean outfielder Lee Jung-hoo of the Kiwoom Heroes, considered Korea's next Major League Baseball hopeful, and Major Leaguer Kim Ha-seong of San Diego Padres are two players who drew the interest of baseball fans around the world even before the tournament.

As WBC allows players to compete for countries of their parents’ birth, even if the players themselves were not born there, foreign-born Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals -- the 2021 National League Gold Glove winner at second base -- is playing for the Korean national team for the first time.

A total of 20 countries are competing for this year’s WBC glory. South Korea is playing against Japan, China, Australia and Czech Republic in the group stage.

Megabox will stream South Korea’s match against Japan and China on March 10 and 13, respectively, at 51 different cinemas nationwide. Depending on the team’s performance, Megabox will offer an opportunity to watch South Korea’s quarterfinals on a big screen, according to the cinema chain operator.

South Korea was knocked out of the opening round at the 2013 and 2017 WBCs.

“We have prepared various events to support the South Korean national team. We hope fans can enjoy this year’s WBC to its fullest with big screen and immersive sounds,” a Megabox official said.

Though the tickets will be available at the theaters or Megabox’s official website, the exact date for ticket sale is yet to be announced.