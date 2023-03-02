[Scholars and their spaces] The loneliness of those who are ahead of their time

“While young, I suffered from the disease I have in my heart. At that time, my symptoms were very similar to postpartum depression that affects new mothers who were so exhausted that they lose consciousness and wake up in the middle of the night fearing that their babies might suffocate because their breast presses their babies’ mouth in their sleep.”

Park Ji-won (1737-1805), a Silhak scholar and novelist who wrote renowned satirical novels exposing social irregularities such as idle life of the ruling class and ineffective and outdated systems in late Joseon, suffered from depression, anorexia and insomnia while preparing for a state examination.

His state exam answer sheets were never accepted because he continued to point out society's absurdities from a radical perspective, although he hailed from a prestigious Noron family yielding great power.

At 35, Park finally gave up trying to pass the exam to become a government official. Instead, he applied himself to the study of Silhak, a practical learning movement that attempted to advance the boundaries of knowledge in science and technology. Park was a follower of Bukhak, a branch of Silhak, which aimed to understand and learn the Qing culture. The Qing dynasty underwent a large-scale institutional reorganization in the 17th century.

Prioritizing "policy improvement for the life of people" over "morality in Confucianism" was a drastic change in ideas that was difficult to accept at the time. Park communicated with people in back alleys and marketplaces regardless of their age or status. In a hut in the back alley of Tapgol -- in present-day Tapgol Park in Seoul -- he talked about commerce, industry and new culture from China and Europe with his Bukhak group. He used his novels and essays to describe what he saw and heard from them.