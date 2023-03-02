[Scholars and their spaces] The loneliness of those who are ahead of their time

“While young, I suffered from the disease I have in my heart. At that time, my symptoms were very similar to postpartum depression that affects new mothers who were so exhausted that they lose consciousness and wake up in the middle of the night fearing that their babies might suffocate because their breast presses their babies’ mouth in their sleep.”
Park Ji-won (1737-1805), a Silhak scholar and novelist who wrote renowned satirical novels exposing social irregularities such as idle life of the ruling class and ineffective and outdated systems in late Joseon, suffered from depression, anorexia and insomnia while preparing for a state examination.
His state exam answer sheets were never accepted because he continued to point out society's absurdities from a radical perspective, although he hailed from a prestigious Noron family yielding great power.
At 35, Park finally gave up trying to pass the exam to become a government official. Instead, he applied himself to the study of Silhak, a practical learning movement that attempted to advance the boundaries of knowledge in science and technology. Park was a follower of Bukhak, a branch of Silhak, which aimed to understand and learn the Qing culture. The Qing dynasty underwent a large-scale institutional reorganization in the 17th century.
Prioritizing "policy improvement for the life of people" over "morality in Confucianism" was a drastic change in ideas that was difficult to accept at the time. Park communicated with people in back alleys and marketplaces regardless of their age or status. In a hut in the back alley of Tapgol -- in present-day Tapgol Park in Seoul -- he talked about commerce, industry and new culture from China and Europe with his Bukhak group. He used his novels and essays to describe what he saw and heard from them.
Park made a mark in his life with the hugely popular “Yeolha Ilgi,” a travelogue based on his six-month trip to China. He recorded his observations of the country, including the use of carts, paved roads and types of commerce rather than just describing the beautiful scenery and customs.
Young people were enthusiastic about his writing style, which included new ideas, stories of ways of living with thoughtful and distinctive observations. “Yelha ilgi” became a bestseller, and his style of writing, called "Yeonamche," quickly came into fashion. He had finally made a name for himself at the age of 45.
Park, who always lived in poverty, obtained a minor government position for the first time at the age of 50. By then he was already a bestselling author and a leader of the Bukhak group.
King Jeongjo, a reformist ruler of Joseon, appointed a large number of talented people regardless of factions or status, including Lee Deok-mu and Park Je-ga who, along with Park Ji-won, discussed Bukhak in the back alley of Tapgol.
At times, Park communicated his envy of the success of his fellow Bukhak members and his comparative deprivation in letters, writing: “The reason I went through all kinds of rough things in my life is all because of my personality. It was a disease of innate temperament, so I tried to correct it, but in the end I could not.”
His physical condition worsened after reaching middle age. Refusing treatment, he left a will about a modest funeral and a clean bath. Park asked his family to help him wait quietly for death. In October 1805, he passed away at the age of 69.
“The thing I couldn’t stand the most was dealing with a group of hypocritical people, such petty and rotten scholars always complained and slandered me,” Park wrote.
Park criticized the corruption of the majority and the leading faction in power without any hesitation, urging them to find a solution. As an intellectual of action, he foresaw a modern society. Loneliness always belongs to those who are ahead of their times.
By Park Jeong-eon (histopia78@gmail.com)
The writer is a senior researcher at the Institute of Korean Confucian Culture. -- Ed.