Sports

[Graphic News] German icon Klinsmann named new men’s soccer head coach

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Mar 2, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Mar 2, 2023 - 08:01

Jurgen Klinsmann, a German World Cup hero synonymous with the country’s success in the 1990s, has been named the new head coach of the South Korean men’s national soccer team.

The Korea Football Association said Monday Klinsmann has agreed to a deal that will take him through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Klinsmann, 58, will make his South Korea coaching debut on March 24 in a friendly match against Colombia in Ulsan, some 30 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)



By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
