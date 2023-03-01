Hyundai Motor Group chief promotes Busan Expo bid

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun and South Korean Ambassador to the US Cho Tae-yong pose for a photo with ambassadors at the South Korean embassy in the US in Washington on Tuesday. From left: Ronald Sanders, ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US, Esme Jynet Chombo, ambassador of Malawi to the US, the Hyundai chief, the Korean ambassador, Gerald Zackios, ambassador of the Marshall Islands to the US, Purmanund Jhugroo, ambassador of Mauritius to the US, Jean de Dieu Ndikumana, ambassador of Burundi to the US, and Shanelle Natasha Simmonds, acting ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the US. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun underscored South Korea’s vision to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan to 12 ambassadors from countries in Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific region, asking for their support in the country’s bid.

According to Hyundai Motor Group on Wednesday, Chung met the ambassadors at the Korean Embassy in the US on Tuesday. The ambassadors represented Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Burundi, Central African Republic, Togo, Guyana, Barbados, Bahamas, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda and the Marshall Islands.

“The world is facing complex dangers and challenges such as the climate change crisis and the widening gap between countries. In order to overcome this situation, various efforts are needed. The Busan World Expo, which is getting ready under the theme of ‘Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future,’ could be a good solution,” said Chung.

He also pointed out that Korea can play the role of a connecting bridge between emerging and developed countries based on its experiences overcoming various risks and achieving economic growth in a short period of time.

“I’m certain that (the World Expo in Busan) can be the linchpin role in international society’s cooperation for solving global problems by sharing Korea’s experiences and technology,” he said.

Chung also discussed the future of the automotive industry with the ambassadors as it transforms into automation to achieve carbon neutrality, introducing Hyundai Motor Group’s leadership in expanding the global electric vehicle ecosystem by such means as supplying high-quality electric vehicles and setting up charging infrastructure.

According to the auto giant, Hyundai Motor Group was the first Korean conglomerate to set up a task force dedicated to supporting Busan’s World Expo bid in August 2021. The group’s high-ranking officials have sat down with key figures from 20 countries on over 40 separate occasions to help promote the campaign.