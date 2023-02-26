 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon's office mulls raising limit on anti-graft law

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : Feb 26, 2023 - 18:06       Updated : Feb 26, 2023 - 18:26
This photo shows a menu board in a grilled beef tripe restaurant in Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo shows a menu board in a grilled beef tripe restaurant in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Presidential Office is mulling a revision of the anti-graft law, also known as the Kim Young-ran law, to raise the limit on food price from the current 30,000 won ($22.82) to 50,000 won.

Unveiling the plan, Lee Do-woon, spokesperson of President Yoon Suk Yeol's office, said the revision is being discussed to prop up the local economy. Those subject to the law, including public officials, school teachers and journalists, are currently banned from being offered with meals that exceeds 30,000 won per person.

"We are looking into whether the economic stimulus measures could be discussed at the emergency meeting on people's livelihood stabilization," Lee said, referring to the meeting presided over by President Yoon.

Since the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act came into force in September 2016, exchanging a gift with value of more than 50,000 won, or money worth more than 100,000 won to show congratulations or condolences, are also a violation of the law if exchanged between those subject to the law and ordinary people.

There have been calls for the amendment of the rule as Korea has experienced steep inflation in recent years. The consumer price index for living necessaries jumped 15 percent from 2016 to 2022, according to Statistics Korea. Rep. Kim Byung-wook of the Democratic Party of Korea filed a revision to ease the limit in January 2022.

The bill was named after Kim, a former Supreme Court justice who was then head of the Anti-corruption and Civil Rights Commission.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114