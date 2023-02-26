Disgraced investigation chief appointee revealed to have defended son's bullying

This photo taken on Sunday shows a logo of the National Office of Investigation under the Korean National Police Agency in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former prosecutor Chung Sun-sin, who was appointed as South Korean police's top investigation chief but resigned on Saturday, was revealed to have defended his son in a school bullying case. It was revealed that Chung took the case to court to stop the school's order to transfer his son to another school.

According to local reports, Chung's son, who attended a private boarding high school in Gangwon Province in 2017, verbally abused a classmate for about a year in the 10th grade. Chung's son constantly described the victim as a commie, a filthy pig or a carrier of hand, foot and mouth disease. The victim reportedly attempted suicide as a result of the bullying, but failed.

The school committee in March 2018 ordered Chung's son to be transferred to another high school. But Chung took legal action against the decision, bringing the case to court.

A yearlong litigation led to a top court decision in 2019 that upheld the committee’s order. Chung's son was transferred to another undisclosed high school abiding by the order, and was admitted to the nation's most prestigious Seoul National University a year later.

Chung reportedly said he "had no choice but to follow the attorney's decision" back then, in response to the school's action.

Meanwhile, the boarding school's internal investigation also found that Chung's son had frequently bragged about Chung's position as a prosecutor.

Such revelations stirred nationwide controversy, as school violence is considered one of the most sensitive topics among Koreans. It has often been the subject of television dramas and films, most recently in the popular Netflix TV series "The Glory."

"The controversy (over the nomination of Chung) portrays how social power influences children's behavior and how these behaviors are being covered up," the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea’s Floor Leader Park Hong-geun told reporters Saturday, a few hours before Chung offered to resign.

"When you look at the way 'The Glory' became all the rage in Korea, you see people sympathizing with taking revenge on those who defy common sense and social justice."

Chung said in a statement that he "cannot take on such a grave responsibility with this flaw" as he offered to step down, a day before his two-year term as the new head of the National Office of Investigation was to begin Sunday. President Yoon Suk Yeol's office said hours later it has pulled back Chung’s appointment.

The opposition party, meanwhile, raised questions over the Yoon administration’s personnel screening. The process had recently been transferred to the Ministry of Justice from the presidential office. It also asked Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon to explain how Chung was screened.

Chung was recommended by National Police Agency Commissioner Yoon Hee-keun, out of three candidates who applied for the position. The commissioner denied allegations Friday that Chung’s appointment had to do with the president’s previous relationship with Chung as coworkers. The two reportedly worked together as prosecutors.

The president’s office reportedly said that it "acknowledges a restraint in personnel screening procedures," adding that the Yoon administration carried out personnel screening using public information or information that is legally obtainable.

With Chung's resignation, the post will remain vacant for the time being until a new nomination takes place.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.