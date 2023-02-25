 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Newly appointed police investigation chief apologizes over son's bullying controversy

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 25, 2023 - 14:02       Updated : Feb 25, 2023 - 14:02

Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, is seen in this undated file photo. On Feb. 24, 2023, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide. (Yonhap)
Chung Sun-sin, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, is seen in this undated file photo. On Feb. 24, 2023, President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed Chung new chief of the National Office of Investigation in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide. (Yonhap)
A prosecutor-turned-lawyer appointed to head the National Office of Investigation apologized Saturday for his son's school bullying incident.

Chung Sun-sin, appointed as the new chief in charge of commanding police investigation forces nationwide the previous day, found himself in hot water after it was belatedly revealed that his son had verbally abused one of his peers for eight months in high school and was ordered to transfer schools.

"I am sorry about what my son did. I would like to apologize once again to the student and the student's parents," Chung told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Chung had worked for the prosecution for about 20 years and served as the head of the Institute of Justice's branch in Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul.

Meanwhile, Chun Ha-ram, a candidate for the ruling People Power Party's leadership race, called for Chung's resignation.

"The school violence itself was inappropriate, but the fact that (Chung) filed several lawsuits in defiance of the decision made by the Committee for Countermeasures against School Violence and lost all of them poses a bigger problem," Chun said on social media.

"How can we say such a person is qualified to supervise and direct police investigations for our country?" (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114