Hair curler bullying scene in ‘The Glory’ stirs memories of similar case from 2006

This still image shows Moon Dong-eun in high school, where her classmates brutally bullied her. (Netflix)

The school bullying scenes depicted in Netflix’s blood-soaking revenge drama “The Glory” were found to have been created from a true story that happened 17 years ago.

The no-holds-barred depictions of abusive scenes in the drama draws from an incident dubbed “hair curler bullying” that took place at a girls’ middle school in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, in May 2006.

In the drama, Park Yeon-jin, the main bully in her senior year of high school, burns Moon Dong-eun’s body with a hair iron curler in the school gym as revenge for Moon’s decision to report her for school violence to the police.

The victim reaches out to her teacher and police for help, but the perpetrators -- all of whom are rich and torment the underprivileged classmate Moon -- get away scot-free without being disciplined for their actions. Later, the perpetuating violence leads Moon to drop out of school and give up her dreams of becoming an architect.

While the drama was slammed for triggering warnings and portraying scenes too violent to watch, it has also earned rave reviews for shedding light on the real-life peer-on-peer abuse scandals in Korea.