 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Jung Jae-il releases first Decca album 'Listen'

By Park Ga-young
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 18:53       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 18:53
Composer and music director Jung Jae-il performs
Composer and music director Jung Jae-il performs "Listen" from his latest same-titled album released by Decca Records on Friday. (Universal Music Korea)

Jung Jae-il, 41, one of South Korea's best-regarded composers and music directors, released "Listen," his first album under Decca Records, on Friday.

Jung earned his international reputation with his musical work for the critically acclaimed film “Parasite” as well as Netflix series “Squid Game.” He was recognized by the Hollywood Music In Media Awards for his work on “Squid Game.”

The seven-track record conveys his message to pay attention to the act of listening. “I realized that we were experiencing the pandemic and wars because we don't listen,” Jung told reporters at a press conference on Friday.

Jung, a multi-instrumentalist, focused on the piano for "Listen."

“I’m more comfortable when I speak through performing rather than through speaking in a language. With the piano which resembles my voice, I hope you can discover not only my voice but also yours and your surroundings,” he said.

Jung has been in the music industry for 25 years. He began learning the piano at the tender age of 4, but his musical passion shifted to the guitar and bass during his teenage years as he immersed himself in band activities.

As he delved into the art of composing, he eventually returned to the piano. Since then, his musical repertoire has expanded to encompass a wide variety of genres, including classical music, traditional Korean music, pop music and beyond.



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114