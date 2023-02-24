American adaptation of KBS' 'My Fellow Citizens!’ gets off to a good start

Poster image of "The Company You Keep" (ABC)

US television network ABC premiered a new drama series called “The Company You Keep” on Feb. 19, starring “Gilmore Girls” star Milo Ventimiglia alongside Korean American actor Catherine Haena Kim.

The series is an adaptation of South Korean public broadcaster KBS’ 2019 crime comedy series “My Fellow Citizens!"

Starring “Mr. Sunshine” (2018) star Kim Min-jung, Lee Yoo-young of Apple TV+’s “Dr. Brain” and Super Junior member Choi Si-won, the 36-part “My Fellow Citizens!" revolves around a conman, who marries a police officer and becomes a lawmaker.

The American adaptation follows a similar premise. The two lead characters -- a conman and an undercover CIA officer -- are married, unaware of each other’s true identity.

The first episode of "The Company You Keep" recorded 82 percent and 7.5 out of 10 in viewership ratings in the online film database platforms Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, respectively.

Helmed by the production company 20th Television, the 10-part series is directed by Ben Younger and Jon Chu, who was behind the 2018 hit rom-com film “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018) and others.

“The Company You Keep” airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST. The series is also available on the American video streaming service Hulu.