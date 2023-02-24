 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Starting university in post pandemic

By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 16:49       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 16:49

Many universities in South Korea held commencement ceremonies on Friday, filling the air with the excitement of new beginnings.

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

With the coronavirus' spread slowing down in recent months, some schools held in-person ceremonies for the first time in four years.

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Freshmen of Sungkyunkwan University took part in a Confucian ritual for their commencement ceremony. The ritual, called "goyurye," traces back to the Joseon era (1392-1910).

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Cadets marched in file during a commencement ceremony at the Korea Air Force Academy in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
