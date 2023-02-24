[Photo News] Starting university in post pandemic

Many universities in South Korea held commencement ceremonies on Friday, filling the air with the excitement of new beginnings.

(Yonhap)

With the coronavirus' spread slowing down in recent months, some schools held in-person ceremonies for the first time in four years.

(Yonhap)

Freshmen of Sungkyunkwan University took part in a Confucian ritual for their commencement ceremony. The ritual, called "goyurye," traces back to the Joseon era (1392-1910).

(Yonhap)