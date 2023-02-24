 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Taegeukgi-covered trees ahead of spring

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 16:41       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 16:51
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Trees were decorated with Taegeukgi, South Korea’s national flag, near Hyochang Park in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Friday.

Yongsan-gu on Monday announced its plan to install the flags along the 600-meter walkway between Hyochang Park subway station and the park in celebration of the 104th anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement, a nationwide uprising in 1919 against Japan's colonial rule from 1910 to 1945.

Hyochang Park is home to the tombs of primary patriotic figures including Kim Koo, who led the Korean provisional government in China.

The flag decoration will be displayed until March 5, according to the district office.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
