Entertainment

‘A Clean Sweep’ entertains baseball fans ahead of 2023 KBO season

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 24, 2023 - 13:50       Updated : Feb 24, 2023 - 14:13
Poster image of
Poster image of "A Clean Sweep" (JTBC)

Cable channel JTBC’s baseball reality show “A Clean Sweep” invites sports lovers and baseball fans to an exhibition match on March 19.

“A Clean Sweep” follows CK Monsters, a team of former professional baseball players, as they complete 30 matches with a winning percentage of 70 against non-professional teams, including amateur, top high school and university baseball teams.

Given that the team’s members are retired Korean baseball legends decorated with multiple championships and MVP awards, the show was set to come to an end if the goal of attaining a 70 percent winning percentage in 30 matches was not reached.

After its last match against a team of reserve members of the Doosan Bears, a professional baseball team, on Feb. 13, CK Monsters recorded a 72.4 winning percentage, allowing the team to play in the 2023 season.

According to JTBC, CK Monsters is scheduled to play against KT Wiz, a Suwon-based professional team, with fans and spectators in attendance before the 2023 Korea Baseball Organization regular season.

“CK Monsters is recruiting new members in order to return as a stronger team. You can look forward to our plays and performances,” the cable channel said in a recent press release.

Though the venue for the upcoming match has yet to be announced, tickets will be available via the online ticketing website Ticket Link starting March 6.

The reality show will return to the small screen in April.

"A Clean Sweep" is also available on local streaming platforms Tving and Netflix.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
