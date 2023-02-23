[New in Korean] New edition of 'City of Ash and Red' looks at world plagued by pandemic

Revised Korean edition (left) and English edition of "City of Ash and Red" by Pyun Hye-young (Changbi Publishers, Arcade)

The unnamed protagonist, referred to only as “the man,” is dispatched by his pharmaceutical company on an extended assignment to Country C -- an imaginary country descending into chaos after a contagious disease has taken over.

As soon as he disembarks, the man is whisked away by two health inspectors in their “puffy suits and face masks” that look like “rubber lifeboats bobbing towards him.”

The man is detained overnight -- isolated and forgotten.

When he finally gets a call from a friend, he is told that his ex-wife’s body was found in his apartment and that he is the prime suspect.

Making matters worse, the man cannot remember what happened the night before -- he has a hangover, while his wrist aches and his palm throbs with a bruise.

Barely managing to evade arrest, the man struggles to survive in a foreign city raging with fear of contamination.

The story of a pandemic of unknown origin that spreads slowly across the country, accompanied by the distrust that eats away at humanity through quarantine and distancing measures shockingly resembles the COVID-19 pandemic and the global realities we collectively experienced since 2020.

“City of Ash and Red,” an apocalyptic novel first published in 2010, is Pyun Hye-young’s first full-length novel. Translated by Sora Kim-Russell, the English edition was published in 2018.