[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids lands on top of Oricon chart with 1st Japan LP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids ranked No. 1 on Oricon’s daily album ranking with its first studio album in Japan. LP “The Sound” was rolled out on Wednesday and headed straight to the top of the chart. The album consists of 10 tracks including the titular track as well as Japanese-language version of “Case 143” and “Thunderous,” lead tracks from EP “Maxident” and LP “Noeasy,” respectively. The eight-member act will take to the stage in Osaka this weekend as part of its encore concert in Japan that started two weeks ago in Saitama. It will then head to Manila in the Philippines before flying over to the US. The band is set to perform in Atlanta, Fort Worth and Los Angeles, the final destination of its international tour. Blackpink’s Jisoo is 1st Asian on French Vogue cover

(Credit: Vogue France)

Jisoo of Blackpink graced the cover of French Vogue, becoming the first Asian to do so, according to the magazine that shared the image in France on Wednesday. She is “more than a global music star” and “a new generation pop culture icon,” touted the magazine, describing the idol as “daring, vibrant and delicate, yet never fragile." She embodied the image draped in a black crinoline dress over shorts, all from Dior, for which she has been the global ambassador since March 2021. French marketing platform Lefty estimated that her appearance at Dior’s haute couture show last month generated $21.9 million in earned media value. Separately, she is gearing up for her solo debut and according to label YG Entertainment on Tuesday, has been filming the music video for the album. StayC to drop 2nd single in Japan in April

(Credit: High Up Entertainment)

StayC will bring out its second single album in Japan on April 5, said agency High Up Entertainment on Thursday. Single “Teddy Bear” comes about five months since its debut single in the country “Poppy.” It will consist of two tracks -- a Japanese-language version of “Teddy Bear” and “Stereotype,” the titular track from its first EP. The group will mark the release of the single with showcases in Tokyo and Osaka. It will be the first time the six members are hosting one in Osaka. In the meantime, StayC came in first place twice with “Teddy Bear,” the lead track from its fourth single album in Korea that was released last week.



(G)I-dle’s Minnie to team up with Anne-Marie

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)