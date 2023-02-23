Foundation formed to connect Korean diaspora youth

The launch event for a foundation aimed at connecting Korean diaspora youth called K-Diaspora World Solidarity was held Thursday at a National Assembly building.

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. So Byung-chul said in an address that he hoped the foundation would serve as “a platform for networking among young Koreans all over the world” and that it would “connect a scattered diaspora.”

“I hope that the foundation will serve as a center for discovering Korean culture and heritage.”

In a video address, People Power Party interim leader Rep. Chung Jin-suk said: “Young Koreans abroad are a great asset to this country, and they are no doubt a part of the future of this country. I send my regards to you all.”

The foundation aims to serve as a platform to connect 2 million overseas Korean teenagers to their home country of Korea. Some of the future foundation projects include exchange programs between young Koreans living in the country and abroad, and annual trips to Korea exploring Korean culture and traditions.

The foundation’s launch comes just as the bill for establishing a new government office dedicated to Koreans living abroad will be put to a vote at the National Assembly plenary session on Friday.