[FROM KOREA TO KYIV] 'War's nearing an end but peace talk with Putin will never happen'

Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko and Polish ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski speak during a joint interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Ukraine in Itaewon, Hannam-dong, Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)

The war in Ukraine will reach a critical juncture in spring or early summer, and there is anticipation that the war will end within the year. But even if subsequent peace talks take place, Russian leader Vladimir Putin will be the last person that Ukraine would want to talk to, Ukraine’s top envoy to Seoul said in an interview with The Korea Herald. "I think the spring and early summer of 2023 will be decisive for the course of war. It is possible to win the war this year,” he said with confidence, citing the will of the Ukrainian armed forces to liberate Ukrainian territory, as well as international support backing the endeavor. According to the Ukrainian ambassador to South Korea, Dmytro Ponomarenko, Ukraine is facing down Russia’s last-ditch attempt to gather resources and mount a massive attack to prevent the Ukrainian Army's counteroffensive. If Moscow is not defeated, Putin will continuously fortify Russia's military machine, posing a more formidable military threat to its neighbors and the entire European Union in the coming years, warned Ponomarenko.

Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko discusses the status of the Russia-Ukraine war during a recent interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Ukraine in Itaewon, Hannam-dong, Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)

"Under such circumstances, is there a room for dialogue? … How do you negotiate with a murderer who came to your house to kill you?” he questioned. “No ‘new territorial realities,' as claimed by Moscow, will be accepted.” However, any negotiation might be considered only if Russia agrees to fulfill the conditions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ponomarenko said, calling Putin, "a full-fledged war criminal" and "a liar." Zelenskyy has outlined the five conditions for peace talks with Russia: restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, respect of the UN Charter, compensation for all damages caused by Russia, punishment of war criminals and solid guarantees that such an assault would never happen again. International efforts to end the war have been amplifying, he said, citing Ukraine's partners who have been reaching agreements on providing new weapons. A tank coalition of 12 countries will allow Ukraine to conduct mechanized warfare, defeat the Russian military and liberate Ukrainian territory, according to Ponomarenko, who applauded Poland, the US, the UK, Germany and France for their support. "Ukraine and its partners must not allow the war to slow down. Long-range missiles and fighter jets must follow to bring the victory closer," he said. "Ukraine’s victory is critical to European and global security." Ponomarenko also raised speculations that Russia has been deceiving its people and the world, and that Putin might not be alive. Zelenskyy likewise said at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos last month that he was not "entirely sure" that Putin is still alive and making decisions in Russia. "The man you see on TV might not actually be Putin himself," he said. "The Moscow regime has frequently been suspected of using lookalikes of its leader," Ponomarenko said, referring to Russia's past use of Putin with visual effects to perform official public functions on security and health issues. "So, if Putin dies at some point, would the Kremlin clique be capable of deceiving the public and concealing his death? Absolutely," he said. Joining forces with the Ukrainian ambassador, Polish Ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski urged the Kremlin to withdraw the Russian military from Ukraine, addressing grave concerns over the devastating human suffering.

Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko and Polish ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski speak in a joint interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Ukraine in Itaewon, Hannam-dong, Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)

Russia has destroyed 49,000 buildings, 3,000 schools, 330 hospitals and 595 public administration buildings, according to the Polish ambassador. Approximately 18,000 civilians have been killed, including over 500 children, he added. "What should be emphasized is that there are a lot of children -- and we don't know how many of them -- who were kidnapped," said Ostaszewski. This 21st-century war seems to be as brutal and unrelenting as the 1950-53 Korean War, he said. "How well known it is for Koreans that, from the time of the Korean War, many children were taken to North Korea once this part of the country was invaded?” According to Ponomarenko, millions of hectares of protected area have been impacted by shelling and war-related pollution, and much of Ukraine’s agricultural land, which contains a quarter of the world’s most fertile black "chernozem" soil, has been littered with mines and unexploded ordinances during the fighting. Ponomarenko said the estimated cost of replacing Ukraine's damaged infrastructure reached approximately $140 billion by the end of 2022. Poland’s role In the joint interview, the Polish ambassador stressed that the country stands in unity to end the war and that its efforts had been signified during US President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine and Poland.

Polish ambassador to Korea Piotr Ostaszewski speaks about the role of Poland in an interview with The Korea Herald at the Embassy of Ukraine in Itaewon, Hannam-dong, Seoul, Thursday. (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)