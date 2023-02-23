 Back To Top
Entertainment

Minnie of (G)I-dle and Anne-Marie to release collab track ‘Expectations’

By Hong Yoo
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 14:59       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 14:59
Cover image of Minnie and Anne-Marie's collaboration track
Cover image of Minnie and Anne-Marie's collaboration track

The collaboration between the K-pop star Minnie of (G)I-dle and the global pop star Annie-Marie is official.

The two vocalists dropped the cover image of their collaboration track “Expectations” Wednesday on their respective social media feeds.

The collaboration, to be unveiled on March 9 at 6 p.m., was produced with Warner Music Korea.

Warner Music Korea has continuously served as a bridge between K-pop and foreign artists. Previous collaborations it has forged are Crush and Pink Sweat$ in 2019; Mamamoo's Hwasa and Dua Lipa; Changmo and Stormzy; Jessi, Sunmi and Ed Sheeran; and Chungha and Christopher.

Not only did Minnie and Anne-Marie record the soon-to-be-released track together, they also took part in creating promotional content that will be revealed one by one.

Minnie and Anne-Marie are both vocalists popular with listeners in Korea and beyond.

Anne-Marie is most well-known in Korea for her 2018 single “2002,” which set a record as the tenth longest song to stay on the local pop song music charts. She has even earned a Korean name, “Ahn Mal-hee.”

Minnie is the main vocalist of the K-pop girl group (G)I-dle, loved by many around the world and contributing to the globalization of K-pop.

This is Minnie’s first solo collaboration with a foreign artist since her debut with (G)I-dle in May 2, 2018.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
