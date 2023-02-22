 Back To Top
World

[Graphic News] Ukraine aid support softens in US: poll

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Feb 23, 2023 - 08:01       Updated : Feb 23, 2023 - 08:01

Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone, according to a new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Forty-eight percent say they favor the US providing weapons to Ukraine, with 29 percent opposed and 22 percent saying they’re neither in favor nor opposed. In May 2022, less than three months into the war, 60 percent of US adults said they were in favor of sending Ukraine weapons.

Americans are about evenly divided on sending government funds directly to Ukraine, with 37 percent in favor and 38 percent opposed, with 23 percent saying neither. The signs of diminished support for Ukraine come as President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland to mark the first anniversary of the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Biden has repeatedly stated that the United States will help Ukraine “as long as it takes” to repel the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24 of last year. (AP)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
