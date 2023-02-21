CJ Logistics forays into Polish market

CJ Logistics' containers are transferred at Malaszewicze Port, one of the largest cargo port stations in Poland. (CJ Logistics)

CJ Logistics, South Korea’s largest logistics firm, said Tuesday it has opened a regional office in Wroclaw, Poland, in a bid to target the European logistics market.

According to CJ Logistics, Wroclaw is the largest industrial city and logistics hub in southern Poland. The company explained that the city functions as an important crossing region for European companies, as it is located right in the middle of Europe.

Moreover, CJ Logistics explained that Poland is home to Gdansk port, which handles the largest trading volume in Eastern Europe and is the only port in the Baltic Sea that does not freeze during winter.

Wroclaw also functions as a major station for the Trans-China Railway and Trans-Siberian Railway, another reason why CJ Logistics said it plans to make Poland its new strategic base in Europe.

According to the company, its new office in Wroclaw will also be of help to the Korean companies in Poland.

"A slew of Korean companies, mainly those in the automobile, battery and electronics industry, are in Poland," an official from CJ Logistics said.

Recently, economic cooperation between the two countries have been strengthened, with a number of contracts for defense and nuclear power exports signed.

By utilizing its global network in 36 countries, the company said it will provide comprehensive logistics services to Korean companies, as well as to local and multinational companies.

The company's foray into the Polish market follows its previous business activities in Poland, where it transported batteries and automobile equipment from China to Poland with the help of the Trans-China Railway.

"We are recently pushing to strengthen (global) logistics businesses, by having US, India, and Vietnam as our strategic bases," said Kang Byung-koo, head of CJ Logistics' global division.

"Our entry into Poland is meaningful as the entry can serve as a stepping stone to expand into new logistics territory, such as transporting defense-related products and electric vehicle batteries."