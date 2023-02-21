Mother gets 15-year prison term for killing infant son

A 15-year prison sentence has been confirmed for a mother in her 20s who killed her two-month son by pressing the child with her body.

The Daejeon High Court said the 25-year-old mother, who had been convicted of child murder, did not file a petition for appeal. She confessed that she pressed him for a significant time because he wouldn't stop crying.

The defendant committed the crime while undergoing an appeals trial over another child abuse case involving her two other children, who were the older siblings of the dead infant.

The defendant claimed that she had no intention to kill her child, but the court said "considering the fact that she has already given birth to two other children and raised them beforehand, the defendant must have been aware of the possible consequences of her actions."

Both the defendant and the prosecution filed an appeal against the ruling of the first trial, but the court dismissed both appeals and maintained a 15-year prison term.