Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang to star in Netflix’s ‘Alone in the Woods’

From left: Actors Kim Yun-seok, Lee Jung-eun, Ko Min-si and Yoon Kye-sang pose for a photo with "Alone in the Woods" scripts (Netflix)

Global streaming service Netflix announced a star-studded lineup for its new mystery series “Alone in the Woods” on Monday.

“Alone in the Woods” will mark South Korean movie star Kim Yun-seok’s first drama series in 16 years. His last television role was in MBC’s human drama “Do Well” (2006-2007).

Since then Kim has worked exclusively on big-screen projects as a lead actor, including in heist movie “The Thieves” (2012) and action film “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021), the most ticket-selling film in 2021, recording more than 3 million admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran actor Yoon Kye-sang, 44, who made a name for himself with the iconic character of Jang Chen -- boss of an emerging gang -- in hard-hit crime film “The Outlaws” (2017), will co-star in the series, playing a cottage owner.

“Alone in the Woods” centers around two characters Yeong-ha and Sang-jun (played by Kim and Yoon, respectively), who own the same cottage at different times, experiencing a mysterious incident after meeting an unknown girl as a guest.

The story develops as the newly appointed senior inspector takes on a case which bears resemblance to an accident that occurred 20 years ago when she was a rookie police officer.

Lee Jung-eun, who played a cold-hearted, indifferent juvenile court judge in “Juvenile Justice,” plays inspector Bo-min in “Alone in the Woods.”

The mystery series will be directed by Mo Wan-il, who shot to instant fame with TV series “The World of the Married” (2020) which set a record as the most watched drama series on Korean cable TV channels.

Detailed information about the number of episodes and the date of release are yet to be announced.