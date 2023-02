Kim Yun-seok, Yoon Kye-sang to star in Netflix’s ‘Alone in the Woods’

From left: Actors Kim Yun-seok, Lee Jung-eun, Ko Min-si and Yoon Kye-sang pose for a photo with "Alone in the Woods" scripts (Netflix)

Global streaming service Netflix announced a star-studded lineup for its new mystery series “Alone in the Woods” on Monday.

“Alone in the Woods” will mark South Korean movie star Kim Yun-seok’s first drama series in 16 years. His last television role was in MBC’s human drama “Do Well” (2006-2007).

Since then Kim has worked exclusively on big-screen projects as a lead actor, including in heist movie “The Thieves” (2012) and action film “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021), the most ticket-selling film in 2021, recording more than 3 million admissions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veteran actor Yoon Kye-sang, 44, who made a name for himself with the iconic character of Jang Chen -- boss of an emerging gang -- in hard-hit crime film “The Outlaws” (2017), will co-star in the series, playing a cottage owner.

“Alone in the Woods” centers around two characters Yeong-ha and Sang-jun (played by Kim and Yoon, respectively), who own the same cottage at different times, experiencing a mysterious incident after meeting an unknown girl as a guest.

The story develops as the newly appointed senior inspector takes on a case which bears resemblance to an accident that occurred 20 years ago when she was a rookie police officer.

Lee Jung-eun, who played a cold-hearted, indifferent juvenile court judge in “Juvenile Justice,” plays inspector Bo-min in “Alone in the Woods.”

The mystery series will be directed by Mo Wan-il, who shot to instant fame with TV series “The World of the Married” (2020) which set a record as the most watched drama series on Korean cable TV channels.

Detailed information about the number of episodes and the date of release are yet to be announced.

By Lee Si-jin ( sj_lee@heraldcorp.com