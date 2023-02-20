NewJeans debut album "New Jeans" sells 1M copies

NewJeans became the first K-pop act to sell more than one million copies of a debut album with their EP "New Jeans."

The album sold a total of 1,036,811 copies by Feb. 11, according to data collected by Circle Chart.

This is the first time since Circle Chart’s record began in 2011 that a K-pop act’s debut album has sold more than a million copies.

NewJeans came out with its namesake debut EP on Aug. 1 and took the music world by storm as “Attention” and “Hype Boy” conquered local music charts.

Generally, album sales are highly reliant on the group’s fandom making it hard to become a million-copy seller for artists that have not built fandoms prior to their debut, by participating in idol survival programs, for example.

However, NewJeans achieved the milestone through its unique approach of releasing its music video without any prior teaser content.

The album “New Jeans” sold more than 300 thousand copies within the first week of its release, setting a new debut album sale record in the history of K-pop girl groups.

The K-pop sensation’s latest album, “OMG,” also sold more than a million copies within just three weeks of its release in January.

The tracks from their albums “Ditto,” “OMG,” and “Hype boy,” are still topping the local music charts including Melon, Genie and Bugs for four consecutive weeks.

According to Circle Chart, NewJeans dominated 8.7 percent of the top 400 songs on its music chart in January, landing a total of 6 songs on the chart.

NewJeans is also going global, remaining on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with its tracks “Ditto” and “OMG” for five consecutive weeks.

“OMG” landed at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Feb. 18, setting a new record for NewJeans.

“OMG” also reached the No. 14 spot on the world’s biggest streaming platform Spotify’s Global Weekly Top Song chart.

In the track's ninth week on the same chart, “Ditto” hit the No. 25 spot.