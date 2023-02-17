 Back To Top
Business

KCCI donates $100,000 in aid to quake-hit Turkey

By Jo He-rim
Published : Feb 17, 2023 - 15:49       Updated : Feb 17, 2023 - 15:49
Headquarters of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul (Yonhap)
The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Friday it had given $100,000 in aid to Turkey, which is suffering from untold casualties and destruction after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Feb. 6.

Woo Tae-hee, executive vice chairman of the largest business lobby in Korea, visited the Turkish Embassy in Seoul on Friday to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy, according to the KCCI. There, Woo met with Turkish Ambassador to Korea, Salih Murat Tamer, and donated the $100,000.

“I met with Ambassador Tamer, who came into office in early February, and discussed collaboration of our two countries. I am regretful to meet with the ambassador again for such an unexpected tragedy,” Woo told the ambassador, delivering his condolences.

He also wrote, "I express my deepest condolences to our brother country, Turkey. The Korean business circle will wholeheartedly support the recovery of Turkey,” in the Embassy's visitors' book.

In South Korea, Turkey is often referred to as a "brother country," for having sent troops to support Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
