Three Korean films head to 73rd Berlin Film Festival

Three Korean films have been invited to the 73rd Berlin Film Festival, which kicked off Thursday and runs until Feb. 26.

The festival picked director Hong Sang-soo’s “In Water” to compete in the newly established Encounters sidebar competition category. It is the 62-year-old auteur’s 29th project. Hong is competing at Berlinale for the fourth consecutive year, following “The Novelist's Film” (2022), “Introduction” (2021) and “The Woman Who Ran” (2020).

To promote his film, actors Kim Min-hee and Shin Seok-ho have arrived in Berlin alongside director Hong.

Hong's long-time partner and actor Kim does not appear in "In Water," but is said to have participated as a line producer. Hong and Kim have been involved in an extramarital affair since 2015, although he is still legally married to his wife.

In Berlin, Hong received the coveted Silver Bear for Best Director with “The Woman Who Ran” in 2020 and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay with “Introduction” in 2021. Last year, he won the Grand Jury Prize for “The Novelist's Film.”