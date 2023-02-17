 Back To Top
National

Parliamentary committee adopts resolution marking 70th anniversary of S. Korea-US alliance

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 17, 2023 - 13:50       Updated : Feb 17, 2023 - 13:50
US and S. Korean soldiers are seen standing guard at Panmunjom in Gyeonggi Province on Feb. 7. (Yonhap)
US and S. Korean soldiers are seen standing guard at Panmunjom in Gyeonggi Province on Feb. 7. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly's foreign affairs committee on Friday passed a resolution calling for the further strengthening of ties between South Korea and the United States to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance.

"The National Assembly reaffirms that the S. Korea-US alliance was the foundation for the Republic of Korea's democratization and economic growth and continues to function as a linchpin of peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the region and the world," the resolution said.

"We make clear, internally and externally, the need to reciprocally expand and improve the alliance for mutual prosperity in line with the 70th anniversary of the alliance," it said.

The resolution also calls on the two governments to bolster cooperation in fields like semiconductors, artificial intelligence and space technology, as well as work together to stabilize the global supply chain as an "economic security and technology alliance."

It also expressed concern over North Korea's escalating nuclear and missile threats and called for the alliance to effectively deter such threats while working to bring peace through dialogue with the North.

Also included in the resolution was stepping up legal and policy support for the "global strategic comprehensive alliance" agreed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden last year, as well as strengthening parliamentary exchange between the two countries.

South Korea and the US signed their mutual defense treaty in October 1953, months after the end of the three-year Korean War. (Yonhap)

