Entertainment

Bong Joon-ho returns to Florence Korean Film Fest after 12 years

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 18, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Feb 18, 2023 - 16:01
Bong Joon-ho (Yonhap)
Bong Joon-ho (Yonhap)

South Korean star director Bong Joon-ho will attend the Florence Korean Film Fest for the first time in 12 years.

Bong will participate in a master class on April 6 at the festival, which introduces Korean films throughout Europe and particularly in Italy, according to festival organizer Taegeukgi Cultural Association.

His last visit to the fest, which has been held annually for the past 21 years, was in 2011.

“We are pleased to have director Bong, one of the most widely acclaimed filmmakers worldwide, returning to the stage in Florence,” the chairman of the association said in a statement, adding that Bong is an evolving “symbol of Korean films.”

The association said this year’s special session will talk about Korean women in the film industry, introducing director Lim Soon-rye of “The Point Men” and director July Jung of “Next Sohee."

Along with 29 feature films, 41 short films will be also introduced, opening up opportunities for young filmmakers, the association said.

Meanwhile, South Korean period war film “Hansan: Rising Dragon,” which depicts the 1592 epic battle led by Adm. Yi Sun-sin against the Japanese navy, will be opening the 21st Florence Korean Fest.

Director Kim Han-min and lead actor Park Hae-il will meet with the audience prior to the screening.

Also, a special exhibition on actor Park and his major film works will be held.

Sponsored by the Korea Film Council, the Korean Embassy and Korean Cultural Center in Italy, the region of Tuscany and the city of Florence, the festival will be held from March 30 to April 7.

“Hansan: Rising Dragon” (Lotte Entertainment)
“Hansan: Rising Dragon” (Lotte Entertainment)


By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
