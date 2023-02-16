[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”
(US)
Opened Feb. 15
Action
Directed by Peyton Reed
In this sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures.
“Titanic”
(US)
Opened Feb. 8
Romance
Directed by James Cameron
Celebrating the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s box office phenomenon “Titanic,” the film has been set for a fresh theatrical release in a remastered version, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Seventeen-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet), who hails from an aristocratic family, boards the Titanic and meets artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), whom she falls in love with.
“The First Slam Dunk”
(Japan)
Opened Jan. 4
Adventure/Comedy
Directed by Takehiko Inoue
Point guard Ryota Miyagi dreams of winning the national high school basketball championship, in this animated film based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue.
“Hero”
(South Korea)
Opened Dec. 21
Drama
Directed by Yoon Jae-kyoon
The first film adaptation of the award-winning same-titled musical depicts the life of Korean independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun (1879-1910). “Hero” revisits the final year of Ahn's life leading up to his death. Ahn assassinated Japan’s first resident general of Korea, Ito Hirobumi, at Harbin Station in northern China on Oct. 26, 1909. Five months later, Ahn was executed in a Chinese prison at the age of 34. Top musical actor Jung Sung-hwa portrays Ahn, starring alongside Kim Go-eun and Na Moon-hee.