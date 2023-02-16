[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (US) Opened Feb. 15 Action Directed by Peyton Reed In this sequel to "Ant-Man" (2015) and "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) and the 31st film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ant-Man and the Wasp explore the Quantum Realm and interact with strange new creatures.

“Titanic” (US) Opened Feb. 8 Romance Directed by James Cameron Celebrating the 25th anniversary of James Cameron’s box office phenomenon “Titanic,” the film has been set for a fresh theatrical release in a remastered version, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Seventeen-year-old Rose (Kate Winslet), who hails from an aristocratic family, boards the Titanic and meets artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), whom she falls in love with.

“The First Slam Dunk” (Japan) Opened Jan. 4 Adventure/Comedy Directed by Takehiko Inoue Point guard Ryota Miyagi dreams of winning the national high school basketball championship, in this animated film based on the "Slam Dunk" manga series written and illustrated by Takehiko Inoue.