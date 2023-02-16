LG CNS joins hands with Kyung Hee University for 5G development

Professor Lee Young-koo, dean of the College of Electronics and Information at Kyung Hee University (left) and LG CNS Cloud Business VP Kim Tae-hoon pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS said Thursday it is joining hands with Kyung Hee University to jointly develop and expand a 5G network system that can be applied in manufacturing plants and logistics.

Earlier in the month, the IT service provider inked an agreement to jointly develop a 5G-based smart factory predictive maintenance solution, the company said. Predictive maintenance refers to a technique that uses data analysis to detect anomalies or defects in industrial operations and equipment.

5G refers to a fifth-generation mobile network that is designed to connect everyone and everything, including machines, objects and devices. It is tailored for companies that can implement 5G communications networks specifically for certain areas such as factories or buildings.

The IT service provider said it is planning to conduct an empirical experiment with the university to collect data on the electric currents, temperatures, and vibrations of the motors attached to smart factory robots and conveyor belts. They will then utilize artificial intelligence to analyze the data.

LG CNS established its 5G network system at Kyung Hee University last December, and also introduced its 5G core system for the first time there. The system integrates computer terminals, base stations and networks into one, the company explained.

LG CNS said it plans to expand the 5G network at the university, to extend the service to cover areas in the radius of 400 meters around the College of Electronics & Information building. The network extension would allow remote controlling and monitoring of unmanned aerial vehicles, automated guided vehicles and autonomous mobile robots in the area.

“We will increase the versatility of our 5G so that it could be used in all industrial sites, including manufacturing and logistics,” Kim Tae-hoon, who heads the cloud business at LG CNS said. “Through this, we will boost our customer-oriented business competitiveness.”