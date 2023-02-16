 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Entertainment

‘TV Art Show’ to be taped with live studio audience

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Feb 16, 2023 - 13:20       Updated : Feb 16, 2023 - 13:20
Poster images of
Poster images of "TV Art Show" live events (MBC)

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC’s classical music program “TV Art Show” is scheduled to be filmed with a live audience and spectators for the first time this year.

Under the theme of “virtuoso,” “TV Art Show” invites viewers and fans of all ages for the mesmerizing performances, featuring beloved pianist Son Yeol-eum, violinist Kim Bomsori and cellist Yang Sung-won, at MBC Golden Mouse Hall in Sangam-dong, northwestern Seoul.

While Son is set to perform on Feb. 27, Kim and Yang will play on Feb. 28 and March 1, respectively.

Virtuoso pianist Son’s performance is the most anticipated with viewers and music fans, as she returns to “TV Art Show” almost a year after stepping down as the show’s host in April 2022, seeking to spend more time on her career and overseas performances.

Son, a much sought-after pianist who performs around the world, was the longest-serving host of “TV Art Show” with her five-year term.

Classical music lovers can apply for the upcoming open recordings at the official website of "TV Art Show." Applications, which started Wednesday night, will run through midnight on Monday.

Multiple applications can be submitted, but a ticket will be available for just one concert.

“The names of the programs are not opened in advance. And each episode will take three hours, including intermission and recording. Filming equipment may interfere with the audience's view as well,” the broadcaster said.

Winners will be announced Tuesday on the “TV Art Show” website and via mobile text messages.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114