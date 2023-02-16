‘TV Art Show’ to be taped with live studio audience

Terrestrial broadcaster MBC’s classical music program “TV Art Show” is scheduled to be filmed with a live audience and spectators for the first time this year.

Under the theme of “virtuoso,” “TV Art Show” invites viewers and fans of all ages for the mesmerizing performances, featuring beloved pianist Son Yeol-eum, violinist Kim Bomsori and cellist Yang Sung-won, at MBC Golden Mouse Hall in Sangam-dong, northwestern Seoul.

While Son is set to perform on Feb. 27, Kim and Yang will play on Feb. 28 and March 1, respectively.

Virtuoso pianist Son’s performance is the most anticipated with viewers and music fans, as she returns to “TV Art Show” almost a year after stepping down as the show’s host in April 2022, seeking to spend more time on her career and overseas performances.

Son, a much sought-after pianist who performs around the world, was the longest-serving host of “TV Art Show” with her five-year term.

Classical music lovers can apply for the upcoming open recordings at the official website of "TV Art Show." Applications, which started Wednesday night, will run through midnight on Monday.

Multiple applications can be submitted, but a ticket will be available for just one concert.

“The names of the programs are not opened in advance. And each episode will take three hours, including intermission and recording. Filming equipment may interfere with the audience's view as well,” the broadcaster said.

Winners will be announced Tuesday on the “TV Art Show” website and via mobile text messages.