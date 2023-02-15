Korean illustrator’s drawing offers consolation to people of Turkey

Two illustrations feature a Turkish soldier (left) and a Korean Disaster Relief Team member (right), helping children victims of tragedies. (Courtesy of Myeong Min-ho)

Korean artists have sent messages of condolence through their creative works to those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Among those, two heartwarming images, drawn by Korean illustrator Myeong Min-ho, have made the rounds on social media.

The illustrations, posted on Friday on Instagram, feature a Turkish soldier and Korean Disaster Relief Team member drawn in similar kneeling positions, helping out children from different tragedies. As of Wednesday, the post has attracted more than 370,000 "likes."

The images refer to the past historical relations between South Korea and Turkey, when Turkey sent more than 5,500 troops to assist the country during the Korean War. The number of dispatched soldiers was the fourth most, following the US, UK and Canada.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to Turkey -- South Korea's brother country -- and Syria. I pray for them to stay strong,” the illustrator wrote in his Instagram post.

The comments on the post were filled with messages of gratitude, prayers and support from Turks and Koreans.

“Brother countries forever right? Thanks for your help. We really love you Korea,” one comment on Myeong’s Instagram post read.

“Thank you. This means a lot,” another read.