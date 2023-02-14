 Back To Top
National

Family conflict most common reason migrant women seek advice

By Lee Jaeeun
Published : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:27       Updated : Feb 14, 2023 - 15:27
(123rf)
(123rf)

Family conflict was the most common reason cited by migrant women seeking advice from Seoul City's counseling center, statistics showed Tuesday.

Of the total number of counseling services provided by the Seoul Migrant Women's Counseling Center, family conflict topped the list with 35.8 percent, followed by advice on everyday life and legal matters with 18.3 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively. Visas were also a common point of concern, making up for 7.4 percent.

Counseling related to violence accounted for over 7 percent of counseling sessions, with sexual violence accounting for 4.2 percent and physical violence accounting for 3.4 percent.

Around 26 percent of the women receiving counseling services were from China, followed by women from Vietnam and Mongolia, with 20 percent and 12 percent, respectively. The list also included women from the Philippines, who accounted for 7 percent, and women from Thailand, who accounted for 3.7 percent.

Overall, 43 percent of women who received counseling services held a marriage visa, while 15 percent were naturalized citizens.

The Seoul Migrant Women's Counseling Center provides counseling for migrant women residing in South Korea. Any woman, including those without an alien registration card, can use the center. The center also provides temporary shelter in a care facility in cases requiring urgent protection.



By Lee Jaeeun (jenn@heraldcorp.com)
