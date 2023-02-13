Corporate relief support for quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Korean conglomerates have been rushing to send equipment and financial aid to Turkey and Syria to support disaster relief efforts after a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 that has so far left more than 33,000 people dead, and several thousands injured and in critical condition.

Samsung

Memory chip and smartphone maker Samsung Electronics has pledged to donate $3 million to support relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Half of the amount will be donated to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority of Turkey, and the other half will be used to fund aid supplies and services, including portable ultrasonic detectors, appliances for temporary homes, educational tablets for victim families and appliance repair services.

SK

SK Group has pledged to provide $1 million in donations for relief efforts. At an emergency meeting held by the Social Value Committee, the nation’s second-largest conglomerate decided to make the donation through Community Chest of Korea, a local charitable organization.

“We decided to provide immediate support for our ally, Turkey, to become part of the global community in humanitarian efforts to help speed up recovery," said Cho Kyung-Mok, head of the committee.

Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group said Friday it will provide a total of $2 million in aid to Turkey and Syria -- $1.8 million and $200,000, respectively. The donations will be delivered through the Korean Red Cross to help rescue and recovery efforts.

An official from Hyundai Motor Group said, "We hope that it will help the people of Turkey and Syria who were severely damaged by the sudden earthquake and help them recover quickly."

LG

LG Group has pledged to donate $1 million to the Korean Red Cross to help Turkey recover after the devastating earthquake and its tremors.

In addition, LG’s Turkish branch delivered a separate relief fund for victims through the Anatolia People’s Peace Foundation, a nonprofit organization. It is also considering additional support, such as infrastructure aid.

“We extend our condolences and encouragement to the people of Turkey who are suffering the consequences of the huge earthquake,” the group said in a statement.

Hanwha

Hanwha Group will provide $700,000 for restoration efforts in areas severely damaged by the strong earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The donation will be delivered through the Korean Red Cross.

GS

GS Group has donated $500,000 to the Korean Red Cross to support emergency relief and rescue efforts.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Turkey and Syria who have suffered great losses from the unexpectedly intense earthquake,” the group said in a statement.

HD Hyundai

HD Hyundai said it will collect and deliver winter clothing, as well as the company's remaining winter work clothes, to help quake-hit Turkey.

With the help of agencies, items from the clothing donation drive will go toward helping victims in Turkey suffering from cold weather. A lack of winter supplies still plagues local victims, as cold weather and snow have continued since last week.

Hanjin

Hanjin Group said that it will provide relief donations of $500,000 to Turkey, which was severely damaged by the earthquake.

Relief donations will be delivered through the Korean Red Cross and will be used for local relief activities and damage recovery.

S-Oil

S-Oil said Monday that it has delivered $500,000 in donations through the Community Chest of Korea to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey.

An official from S-Oil said, “Although we do not have local operations or employees in Turkey, as a member of the international community, the company donated money to share our sorrow with the victims who suffered unbearable damage and help in disaster relief.”