 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

‘Little Dinosaur Dooly’ returns with remastered 4K version

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Feb 13, 2023 - 16:41       Updated : Feb 13, 2023 - 16:41
“Little Dinosaur Dooly: The Great Adventure of a Icy Planet” (Water Hole Company)
“Little Dinosaur Dooly: The Great Adventure of a Icy Planet” (Water Hole Company)

In celebration of the 40th year anniversary of the beloved Korean cartoon character Dooly, the 1996 cartoon series “Little Dinosaur Dooly” is making a return after 26 years on the silver screen remastered in 4K.

“Little Dinosaur Dooly” was initially a cartoon series from Kim Ju-jeong and published in a cartoon magazine called Bomulseom, which translates to Treasure Island, from 1983 to 1993. It was made into a TV animation series and later released in cinemas.

The story centers on baby ceratosaurus Dooly, who is kidnapped by aliens and falls to Seoul after being stuck in an iceberg for 10 million years. The catchy theme song, which includes his signature phrase “Hoi Hoi,” the sound Dooly makes when he uses his supernatural powers granted by aliens, is widely sung even to this day.

According to the film's distributor Water Hole Company, “Little Dinosaur Dooly: The Great Adventure of a Icy Planet” will hit local theaters in May, inviting those in their 30s and 40s who grew up watching the TV cartoon series as well as their children who will enjoy the content alongside their parents.

The company said it is hoping the “Dooly” film will enjoy the success of oldies made new. The theatrical version of "Slam Dunk," a popular comic in the 1990s, has recently been a hit with local moviegoers.

With that in mind, the distributor said the poster has been specially designed using main characters like Dooly, Go Gil-dong, Douner, Ttochi and Michol portraying characters in “Slam Dunk” with their basketball uniforms.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114