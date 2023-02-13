‘Little Dinosaur Dooly’ returns with remastered 4K version

In celebration of the 40th year anniversary of the beloved Korean cartoon character Dooly, the 1996 cartoon series “Little Dinosaur Dooly” is making a return after 26 years on the silver screen remastered in 4K.

“Little Dinosaur Dooly” was initially a cartoon series from Kim Ju-jeong and published in a cartoon magazine called Bomulseom, which translates to Treasure Island, from 1983 to 1993. It was made into a TV animation series and later released in cinemas.

The story centers on baby ceratosaurus Dooly, who is kidnapped by aliens and falls to Seoul after being stuck in an iceberg for 10 million years. The catchy theme song, which includes his signature phrase “Hoi Hoi,” the sound Dooly makes when he uses his supernatural powers granted by aliens, is widely sung even to this day.

According to the film's distributor Water Hole Company, “Little Dinosaur Dooly: The Great Adventure of a Icy Planet” will hit local theaters in May, inviting those in their 30s and 40s who grew up watching the TV cartoon series as well as their children who will enjoy the content alongside their parents.

The company said it is hoping the “Dooly” film will enjoy the success of oldies made new. The theatrical version of "Slam Dunk," a popular comic in the 1990s, has recently been a hit with local moviegoers.

With that in mind, the distributor said the poster has been specially designed using main characters like Dooly, Go Gil-dong, Douner, Ttochi and Michol portraying characters in “Slam Dunk” with their basketball uniforms.